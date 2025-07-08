Kangana Ranaut says she is not enjoying political career anymore, people bring Panchayat...: 'They come with naali problems, I am...'

Despite her long-standing support for women’s rights, Kangana Ranaut admitted that navigating the day-to-day expectations of a politician has been surprising.

Kangana Ranaut, now a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is known for her bold opinions, and her latest statements are no different. The actress-turned-politician recently got candid about her political journey during a chat on the Atmanirbhar Bharat podcast, revealing that public service doesn’t come naturally to her.

“I’m getting a hang of it. I wouldn’t say that I am enjoying it (politics). It’s a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn’t been my background. I’ve never thought of serving people,” Kangana said. Despite her long-standing support for women’s rights, she admitted that navigating the day-to-day expectations of a politician has been surprising.

“I’ve fought for women’s rights, but that’s different... Somebody’s naali is broken, and I’m like, ‘But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems’. They don’t care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like broken roads, and I tell them that’s a state government issue, and they say, ‘You have money, you use your own money’.”

When asked if she sees herself as a future Prime Minister, Kangana was quick to shut down the idea. “I don’t think I’m competent to be the PM of India, nor do I have the necessary passion or inclination.”

She reflected further on her lifestyle and background, saying, “Social work has never been my background. I’ve lived a very selfish kind of life. I want to have a big house, a big car, I want to have diamonds. I want to look good. That’s the kind of life I’ve lived.”

“I don’t know what purpose God chose me for, but I don’t see my life as this grand sacrifice... I don’t fancy that kind of life, and I don’t wish that upon anyone... I don’t have it in me.”

Her comments come shortly after criticism over her delayed visit to her flood-hit constituency, Mandi. She later made a public appearance, interacting with residents and promising help.