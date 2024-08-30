'They can’t silence my voice': Kangana Ranaut says that ahead of Emergency release, she is getting rape threats from...

Kangana Ranaut has opened up on the opposition she is receiving ahead of the release of her film Emergency

Bollywood actor and ruling BJP lawmaker Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that she was getting rape threats ahead of her forthcoming film ‘Emergency’ and asserted that her voice can’t be silenced by such intimidatory tactics.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kangana Ranaut said, "Kuch logon ne banduke taan di hain, humare maathe pe taan di hain. Banduko se hum darne waale hai nahi (Some people have trained their guns on me but I am not one to get intimidated by bullets and threats).”

"Aaj mujhe rape threats bhi aa rahe hain toh iss tarah se wo meri awaaz nahi daba payenge (I am also getting rape threats, but they can’t suppress my voice),” she added. Kangana’s remarks apparently came in response to former Punjab MP and chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Simranjit Singh Mann’s rape remark, where he reportedly said that the actress had “a lot of experience of rape.”

The Bollywood celebrity further told IANS that she was ready to withstand all the "opposition and pressures” for her film’s release and said that she would not be cowed down. Shedding light on her film’s ‘delayed’ release, she informed that her movie had hit ‘rough weather’ because of the apprehensions and insecurities of some people, however, she was ready to take the battle to a conclusive end. "An artiste like me can’t be intimidated or silenced. I will fight for my movie and take the battle even to court, if required,” Kangana told IANS.

She further said that an artiste’s creative liberty can’t be crushed and her film can’t be stopped from release. "I am not the one who fears bullets and threats. They can’t silence my voice,” she added.

Kangana is playing the lead role in the movie Emergency based on the action by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This is not the first movie where she has portrayed a political icon on the silver screen. In Thalaivi (2021 film), she essayed the role of actress-turned-politician late J Jayalalithaa.

