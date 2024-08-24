Twitter
Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

Kangana Ranaut talks about the hurdles she faced during the casting for her film Emergency.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 03:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency
Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain the fans with her much-anticipated film Emergency. The actress is currently busy promoting her film and during one of the interviews, she talked about facing conspiracies against her during the film’s casting. 

In an interview with the Times of India, Kangana Ranaut talked about the hurdles she faced while casting for the film and how she navigated them. She said, "This was my first solo directorial venture. Before this, I had directed, but I never had this kind of freedom. When I got that freedom for the first time, I was eager to make a beautiful, immaculate film. I wondered why we don’t make such flawless films in Bollywood, the kind that looks perfect in every way, like international films. I dreamt of making a great film, and a good film depends heavily on the casting."

She further added, “When my script was ready, and it came time to cast, I started getting nervous because we have very few good actors, and these few actors are very busy, especially because of OTT. When we started the film in August 2022, getting dates from these actors was incredibly difficult due to the OTT boom. I started to get really nervous, thinking, ‘I’ve spent a whole year on the script; what will happen if I can’t get the right cast?’ But luckily, everything worked out, and I believe it was divine intervention."

She further added that there were many ‘conspiracies’ against her and said, “The actors I approached were called and told not to work with me. Casting directors and DOP’s refused to work with me. Despite that, the amount of respect, love, and professionalism I received from those who worked with me was overwhelming."

Kangana Ranaut is set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directorial film Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.

