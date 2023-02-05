Kangana Ranaut says 'obsessed mafia nepo clown' is 'isolating' her from Bollywood, Reddit feels it's about Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, wrote a lengthy note about an 'obsessed mafia nepo kid' who's allegedly trying to sabotage her career. On her Instagram, Ranaut claimed that despite not paying tip-off to paparazzi, she's 'being followed and spied on.' "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even i my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, every one knowns paparazzi only visits stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so is paying them?"

The actor-director-producer added, "In the morning I was clicked at 6.30 AM, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practise session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday." Kangana added that she is certain that her WhatsApp data, including her professional and personal details, is being leaked. The actress, without naming anybody, attacked an actor-turned-producer, and said, "This obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed uninvited at my door step and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer do more female centirc film, dress like me even make home interiors like me. They even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years whi then refused to work with me."

Here are Kangana's stories

In another story, Kangana wrote, "Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creapy." She continued, "I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I must say no this arrangement and keep an eye on him...how is he getting all this data." Alia hinted that with such activities the provocateur is putting his wife and newborn baby in trouble.

Rananut's story has left netizens amused. The post was uploaded by on Reddit, and several users said that the mystery man Kangana mentioned is Ranbir Kapoor. A few users even said that Kangana is 'super-obsessed' with Alia Bhatt. One of the comments read, "Omg she is super obsessed with Alia these days. Why does she bother her so much? Kangu should work on new tactics of promoting her film kyunki agar kuch achcha karegi toh audience uski movie dekhne shayad chale jaaye (Despite these new tactics, Kangana would concentrate on doing good work. If she will do good film, it will work). Otherwise her career is going south." Another comment added, "she always had a problem with RK cuz she thinks he leaked her fake horse riding video when alia started dating RK she lost it cuz she clas she has hooked up with both RK and HR and she became mentally unstable even alia doesn't give 2 shots to her."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in her directorial debut Emergency. Whereas, Ranbir will be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.