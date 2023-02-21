Kangana Ranaut says 'nepo mafia snatching awards from deserving talent' as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor win at DPIFF Awards

Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at Bollywood awards

The Bollywood awards season is beginning with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. On Monday night, the awards were given out in Mumbai. On Tuesday morning, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to claim that ‘nepo mafia’, a term she uses to describe star kids and select producers, are ‘snatching awards from deserving talent.

The National Award-winner also listed some people, who as per her, are most deserving of the awards this season. In her two tweet thread, Kangana wrote, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.”

The actress then listed some deserving winners as per her in some of the major film categories. Her choices included Rishab Shetty as Best Actor for Kantara, Mrunal Thakur as Best Actress for Sita Ramam, SS Rajamouli as Best Director for RRR, Anupam Kher as Best Supporting Actor for The Kashmir Files, and Tabu as Best Supporting Actress for Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kangana then added, “Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving.”

Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.

Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara)

Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam)

(Cont) February 21, 2023

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 were presented on Monday evening where Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor for Brahmastra and Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. None of the names mentioned by Kangana won in their respective categories at the award, though Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor at the DPIFF Awards.

Kangana was last seen in the action thriller Dhaakad in 2022. This year, she will be seen in Tejas as well as Emergency, which marks her directorial debut. The actress will also star in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster.