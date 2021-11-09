‘Made more enemies than money’ says Kangana Ranaut after being honoured with Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold and fearless statements, took to Instagram and dropped a short video after receiving the Padma Shri Award.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was honoured with the Padma Shri Award on Monday, dropped a message video on Instagram for her fans. While expressing her happiness on receiving the award, she can be heard saying ‘Paiso se zyda dushman banaaye’ in the video that she posted.

After receiving the Padma Shri Award in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold and fearless statements, took to Instagram and dropped a short video of herself in which talked about her success journey. After being honoured with the Padma Shri, the actress said that she had received many awards as an actor earlier, however, the recent one showed how the country valued her as an ‘ideal citizen’ too.The actress stated, “I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to get success. When I finally got to taste success, I did not enjoy it but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money.”

Kangana also talked about how, despite having many legal cases, she gives her opinion on social and political issues. She said, “People often ask me what do I get by doing all this? Why do I do all this? This is not your job. So, this award is my answer to all of them. Padma Shri ke roop mein jo mujhe sammaan mila hai ye bahut logon ke mooh band karega (This Padma Shri will silence a lot of people).”Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri in Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents.” Producer Ekta Kapoor also commented on her post as she wrote, “congrats.” A number of Kangana’s fans expressed their happiness in the comment box. One of them wrote, “Congratulations....you are great because you are so brave ..so keep it up.” While another mentioned, “Congratulations. I will pray from shri ram chandra ji for your bright future.”

Meanwhile, sister Rangoli Chandel also expressed how proud and lucky she is to see Kangana receiving the award. She penned a note and posted pictures on Instagram. She wrote, “My sister @kanganaranaut !! How lucky I am to say this Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you.”

Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Karan Johar and Adnan Sami were also honoured with the award at the ceremony. While speaking about the same to ANI, Adnan stated, “Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well.”