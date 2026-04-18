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Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is not 'a bad person', calls him 'proudly superficial': 'He has an amazing sense of humour'

Kangana Ranaut has described Karan Johar as someone who openly embraces a flashy, lighthearted persona and has a strong sense of humour.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is not 'a bad person', calls him 'proudly superficial': 'He has an amazing sense of humour'
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut
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Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who had once described Karan Johar as "the flagbearer of nepotism," triggering a debate in Bollywood and leading to a frosty relationship between the duo, has now offered a fresh perspective on the filmmaker, stating she does not view him as a "bad person."

Kangana on Koffee With Karan

A 2017 episode of Koffee with Johar with Kangana had gone viral after the Panga actress famously labelled the host Karan as the "movie mafia" and even called him a "stereotypical villain" in her professional journey. Her scathing remarks on Karan also sparked intense debate around insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. Kangana had appeared on the show along with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor to promote their film Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Kangana praises KJo

Now, in her most recent interview, Kangana has clarified that she doesn't view Karan Johar negatively. She described him as someone who openly embraces a flashy, lighthearted persona and has a strong sense of humour. "I don't think Karan Johar is a bad person. You know, I think he's very proudly just superficial, flaky, flashy. He likes that. He's very proud of that, and I think he has an amazing sense of humour. So I don't think I have a problem with Karan Johar as such," the actress told ANI.

Kangana and Karan's collaboration

In 2014, Kangana had collaborated with Karan for the crime drama Ungli. The film, which was directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, also starred Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Neil Bhoopalam and Sanjay Dutt. Ungli became a major box office failure.

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