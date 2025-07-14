Kangana Ranaut says 'it's CM's work' as 80-year-old man sits at her feet during grievance meet, leaves internet divided: Watch
BOLLYWOOD
During a grievance redressal session, an 80-year-old man sat at Kangana Ranaut’s feet, pleading for help regarding his issue.
Actress-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines, this time not for her statements but for a viral video from a recent public meeting in her constituency, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
During a grievance redressal session, an 80-year-old man sat at Kangana’s feet, pleading for help regarding his issue. Instead of directly addressing it, Kangana told him that it was the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "This falls under the CM's jurisdiction. You’ll have to approach him,” she said.
The elderly man, however, urged Kangana to raise the matter in Parliament at least, to which she replied she would connect him to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
SHAMEFUL : This is very arrogant behavior by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut— Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 14, 2025
80 yr old man kept requesting her to get his work done but she refused
He was down at her feet but Run out acted rude to him. She will lose in 2029 pic.twitter.com/Wihbi4RsV5
Though Kangana later offered to help, her response and the visual of an elderly citizen sitting at her feet did not sit well with netizens. Many accused her of being “arrogant” and “detached.” One user wrote, “Politicians forget they are elected to serve, not to be served,” while another slammed the optics, saying, “Why is an 80-year-old man on the floor in front of this andpadh?”
Kangana's Take on Politics
Interestingly, Kangana recently admitted in an interview that she’s not fully enjoying her political role. “Social work is not my background. People come to me with broken drain issues or bad roads, but these are state government matters. I tell them that, and they reply, ‘You have money, fix it yourself.’ It gets overwhelming,” she said.
The controversy continues to stir debate over the role of elected leaders and their accountability.