Centre withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024, to prepare...

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 33000 crore in just 5 days after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Day before CAS verdict on Olympic silver medal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat takes big decision

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial Emergency.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'
Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency
After winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections and becoming the BJP MP in the Parliament, Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up for his next Bollywood film. The actress portrays the late Congress leader and the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial Emergency.

On Monday, August 12, Kangana launched the new poster of Emergency and shared that the film's trailer will be out on August 14. The political drama is slated to release in cinemas on September 6. In her recent interview, the multiple National Award-winning actress also revealed that she decided to make the film on the Indian Emergency after reading Indira Gandhi's biography titled Indira Gandhi: An Intimate Biography, written by the famous cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar.

Sharing the quote in Gandhi's biography that inspired Kangana to direct the movie, the actress told Variety, "Jiddu Krishnamurti, her guru, friend and guide, he asked her to call an end to it (the Emergency). And she said something very interesting: 'I feel as if I’m riding this ferocious, cruel beast, which I started to love riding initially, but now I don’t think I can get off of it.'"

Equating Indira Gandhi's life with a 'Shakespearean tragedy', the Panga actress added, "Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It’s not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it."

Apart from Kangana, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others. The political drama also marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

READ | This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
