Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Vinesh Phogat after historic Olympic win: She raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

Kangana Ranaut says India needs to do this to avoid similar situation as Bangladesh: 'We should learn from...'

"No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves", Kangana Ranaut had written on her X account on Monday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kangana Ranaut says India needs to do this to avoid similar situation as Bangladesh: 'We should learn from...'
Kangana Ranaut and Bangladesh protests/Instagram and Reuters
Actor-turned-politician, Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday stressed on the need to spread 'Sanatan Dharma' to avoid a Bangladesh-like situation in India. The BJP’s Mandi MP visited flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and made the comment while speaking to the media.

Kangana said, "We should learn from what is happening in Bangladesh and follow 'Sanatan Dharma' and spread it to avoid a similar situation in India." Her comments came after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and arrived in India on Monday after fleeing her nation under duress.

On August 5, Kangana had posted on her social media handle on X, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India keep asking why Hindu Rashtra."

Asking why no one is safe in Muslim countries, Kangana said, "Why Ram Rajya? Well, it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunately whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram!".

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has expressed her views on a 'Hindu Rashtra.' On May 13, she repeated her earlier claim that India had become Independent in 2014.

She said, "Our forbears saw and suffered centuries of slavery under the Mughals, followed by the British. What followed after 1947, when the country was freed of British rule, was the misgovernance of the Congress over several decades. The country, in the truest sense, attained freedom in 2014. It not only marked freedom for thinking but also for Sanatan. It gave us the freedom to practice and flaunt our own religion without fear and advance the vision of making India a Hindu Rashtra."

Meanwhile on Tuesday an "interim government" is taking shape in Bangladesh, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country and the military took control amid massive protests. The ousted leader, who landed in India on Monday, is still in the country. The protests in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

