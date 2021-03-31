Kangana Ranaut says her team, she will save Bollywood with Rs 100-crore film 'Thalaivi'

At a time when makers and film stars are contemplating postponing the release of their upcoming films owing to the rise in COVID cases, actor Kangana Ranaut's film 'Thalaivi' is sticking to its April 23 release date.

On one hand, while YRF announced its 2021 slate of films and many other productions houses too revealed dates of the release of their films and then took a decision to postpone the release of their films, most recently Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Chehre' was postponed, on the other, the makers of 'Thailavi' are standing by their original release date.

Kangana, took to Twitter to talk about how her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. She even called film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra names.

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood," read one of her tweet.

"History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)," she wrote in another tweet.

Take a look at Kangana's tweets here:

They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Thalaivi', on Wednesday dropped the first look of the first song titled 'Chali Chali' that traces late actor and politician Jayalalithaa's first film on the screen.

Post stirring the excitement of the masses with a short glimpse of the song in the trailer, the makers of 'Thalaivi are all set to release the first song 'Chali Chali' from the film on Friday, April 2.

Creating huge buzz across the masses with the impactful trailer, 'Thalaivi' has generated immense anticipation to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa`s life through the various stages. From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.