Kangana Ranaut says her film work is suffering due to political career: 'I’m not able to...'

Kangana Ranaut opened up about how her political career affects her film work.

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is finally scheduled for release on September 6 after facing many delays. The actress has opened up about how her political career affects her film work.

While promoting the movie, Kangana shared that her responsibilities as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament have taken a toll on her acting career. Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has been deeply involved in Parliament sessions and various social initiatives. In an interview with Variety, she acknowledged the challenges of balancing her political duties with her film commitments.

The actress said, "Being a parliamentarian is a very demanding job. Especially in my constituency, we’ve had floods, so I am all over the place." She added that she has been tied up with surveying the flood-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh. The actress added that she has been occupied with assessing the flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana added, "My film work is suffering. My projects are waiting. I’m not able to start my shoots. I’m waiting for more parliamentary session details, like the winter session, so I can adjust my dates."

She mentioned that she is just as committed to her acting career as she is to her political responsibilities and intends to prioritize her attention according to what requires it most urgently. On Monday, August 12, Kangana launched the new poster of Emergency and shared that the film's trailer will be out on August 14. The political drama is slated to release in cinemas on September 6.

In her recent interview, the multiple National Award-winning actress also revealed that she decided to make the film on the Indian Emergency after reading Indira Gandhi's biography titled Indira Gandhi: An Intimate Biography, written by the famous cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar.

Sharing the quote in Gandhi's biography that inspired Kangana to direct the movie, the actress told Variety, "Jiddu Krishnamurti, her guru, friend and guide, he asked her to call an end to it (the Emergency). And she said something very interesting: 'I feel as if I’m riding this ferocious, cruel beast, which I started to love riding initially, but now I don’t think I can get off of it.'"

Equating Indira Gandhi's life with a 'Shakespearean tragedy', the Panga actress added, "Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It’s not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it."

