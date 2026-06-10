Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood keeps its distance: 'Film industry people don't message me'

Kangana Ranaut said she remains disconnected from Bollywood, claiming industry members do not reach out to her, while reflecting on success, criticism and her career journey.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has said that despite being one of Bollywood's most recognisable faces, she continues to remain largely disconnected from the film industry.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kangana revealed that she rarely receives messages or support from people within the film fraternity. Speaking about the response to her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, she said, "Film industry people don't message me."

Her comments come days after she reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh. Referring to the challenges she has faced in the industry over the years, Kangana had remarked, "You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody!"

'As Your Stature Grows, So Do Your Enemies'

During the conversation with Hindustan Times, Kangana said that criticism and opposition often increase with success. "Main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai toh dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhe," she said.

Looking Back At Her Biggest Turning Point

Kangana also reflected on a crucial decision that changed the course of her life. According to the actor, choosing not to follow the path laid out by her parents was both the most difficult and the most important step she ever took.

"When I decided that I didn't want to follow the path that had been mapped out by my parents, that was the lowest point but also the most important thing that I did," she told Hindustan Times.

Recalling the uncertainty she faced at the time, she added, "I didn't have anything. I didn't have any help. I was very young myself. I didn't even have an education that could get me a decent job or support myself. I didn't even have any acquaintances. So I just walked away."

'My Life Has Been About Taking Maximum Pressure'

Speaking about her journey, Kangana said she has constantly challenged herself by taking on responsibilities beyond her comfort zone.

"I've always been busy building things, building a vision, taking on more and more roles — as a maker, writer, or politician — always piling up things beyond my capabilities and capacity and struggling to build stamina," she said.

"My life has been more about taking maximum pressure. It is no surprise that I have ended up being the one taking the maximum pressure," she added.

On The Importance Of Box Office Success

The actor also stressed the importance of commercial success for the film industry. While she believes an artiste's worth cannot be determined solely by numbers, she said films need to perform well financially for the industry to survive.

"Films should work. As long as films work, they will be made. If films don't work, they won't be made. A film's success is essential to the industry's survival," Kangana said.

At the same time, she noted that an actor's contribution goes beyond ticket sales, adding, "Maybe economically, box office numbers do define an actor's worth."