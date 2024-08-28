Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming movie Emergency. The actress is currently busy promoting her film and has been grabbing headlines for her statements on Bollywood and the struggles she faced working in the industry. Now, the actress has once again called Bollywood a 'hopeless place'.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Kangana Ranaut talked about Bollywood and said, “Only some people have a problem with me otherwise if you see me, I won an election, and the kind of love that I receive from the industry, proves my point. So the problem is me or with them?”

She further shared her stance on boycotting Bollywood and said, "Honestly I am saying, it is a very hopeless place. Kuch nahi hone wala inka. Ek toh talent se ye jalte hain. Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hain na uske piche pad ke ya toh usko khatam kar dete hain unka career barbaad kar dete hain unko boycott kar dete hain. Itna ganda PR kar kar ke unko badnaam karte hain (Nothing will happen with them. They are jealous of talent. If they see someone talented they go after them to destroy their career. Horrible PR is written on them and they are boycotted from the industry).”

Emergency is a biographical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress is set to play the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the film. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The actress claimed in an interview that the actors she approached for the film were told not to work with her, however, later expressed gratitude towards the cast who has worked in the film. The biographical drama was supposed to be released last year, however, it got delayed and now it is all set to be released in theatres on September 6.

