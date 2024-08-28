Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut talks about jealousy and hate in Bollywood and calls it a 'hopeless place'

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'
Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming movie Emergency. The actress is currently busy promoting her film and has been grabbing headlines for her statements on Bollywood and the struggles she faced working in the industry. Now, the actress has once again called Bollywood a 'hopeless place'. 

    In a conversation with Mashable India, Kangana Ranaut talked about Bollywood and said, “Only some people have a problem with me otherwise if you see me, I won an election, and the kind of love that I receive from the industry, proves my point. So the problem is me or with them?”

    She further shared her stance on boycotting Bollywood and said, "Honestly I am saying, it is a very hopeless place. Kuch nahi hone wala inka. Ek toh talent se ye jalte hain. Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hain na uske piche pad ke ya toh usko khatam kar dete hain unka career barbaad kar dete hain unko boycott kar dete hain. Itna ganda PR kar kar ke unko badnaam karte hain (Nothing will happen with them. They are jealous of talent. If they see someone talented they go after them to destroy their career. Horrible PR is written on them and they are boycotted from the industry).”

    Emergency is a biographical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress is set to play the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the film. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The actress claimed in an interview that the actors she approached for the film were told not to work with her, however, later expressed gratitude towards the cast who has worked in the film. The biographical drama was supposed to be released last year, however, it got delayed and now it is all set to be released in theatres on September 6.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

    A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

    Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

    Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

    'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

    'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

    After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

    After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

    J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

    J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

    Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

    8 most unsafe countries to travel

    8 most unsafe countries to travel

    Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

    Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement