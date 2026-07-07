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Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 lands in legal trouble; Phantom Studios files Rs 250 crore lawsuit: Report

Just days after completing its shoot, Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 has reportedly been hit by a Rs 250 crore lawsuit

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 lands in legal trouble; Phantom Studios files Rs 250 crore lawsuit: Report
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Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Queen 2 has reportedly run into legal trouble even before its release. According to reports, Phantom Studios has filed a Rs 250 crore suit against JioStar in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the film infringes on the intellectual property rights of the original Queen.

The sequel, which marks Kangana's reunion with director Vikas Bahl, recently completed filming and has now entered the post-production stage.

Why Phantom Studios Moved Court

As per a Midday report, Phantom Studios decided to take legal action after several attempts to resolve the matter with JioStar allegedly failed.

A source close to the development said, “Their non action is what has led to Phantom Studios suing them for infringement. There was even a public notice put out and multiple communications sent to Vikas and JioStar as well, informing them before this step was taken.”

Another insider reportedly claimed that the studio chose to proceed legally after learning that the sequel had wrapped up its shoot.

Phantom Studios Claims Rights Over 'Queen'

The original Queen, released in 2014, was jointly produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Phantom Films. The film went on to become a major critical and commercial success and won two National Awards, including the Best Actor award for Kangana Ranaut.

Phantom Films was founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. Although the company was dissolved in 2018, it returned as Phantom Studios in 2021.

According to the report, Phantom Studios claims it owns 50 per cent of the intellectual property rights of Queen, including the rights to develop sequels.

Public Notice Was Issued Earlier This Year

In April, Phantom Studios reportedly issued a public notice stating that it had not given permission for any "adaptation or derivative works" based on Queen. The latest lawsuit is said to have come after "repeated communication" and "settlement discussions" between the two sides failed to produce a resolution.

What Happens Next?

With Queen 2 now facing a major legal hurdle, it remains to be seen how the Bombay High Court addresses the dispute and whether the film's release plans are affected. Neither JioStar nor the makers of Queen 2 have publicly responded to the lawsuit so far.

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