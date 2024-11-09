Kangana Ranaut shared photos of her naani and penned an emotional note.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, Kangana Ranaut lost her grandmother. The actress took to Instagram and shared the sorrowful news with her fans through an Instagram story on Saturday.

She shared the photos of her grandmother and penned an emotional message. Kangana wrote, ""कल रात मेरी नानी जी इंद्राणी ठाकुर जी का देहांत हुआ। सारा परिवार शोक में है। कृपया उनकीलिये प्रार्थना करें", Last night my grandmother Indrani Thakur ji passed away. The whole family is in mourning. Please pray for them."

In her next story, Kangana wrote, "Few days ago she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke, this made her bed ridden and it was beyond painful to her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered."

She further added, "My nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children Nana ji had limited resources yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a careers of their own, even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children including women had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers.

"We owe so much to our nani ji, my nani ji was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman, I got her height and her health and metabolism. My Nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has reacted to the delays of his upcoming movie, Kangana Ranaut-starrer and directorial Emergency, Kangana's film is based on the life of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the Indian Emergency of 1975 imposed by her government. In Emergency, Anupam plays the role Jayprakash Narayan, one of the pivotal leaders during the Indian Emergency from 1975-1977.

While promoting his new released Vijay 69, Anupam Kher has opened up about Emergency going thought several controversies and delays. In the exclusive conversation with DNA India, Anupam promised in a confident tone that once the film is out, the audience will forget all the bad memories related to the film. He says, "I think iss mamle pe aur clearly toh Kangana kahegi (Kangana is best one to answer that). She has made a brilliant film. Upar-neeche time aata hai. But jab film lagegi, log bhool jayenge sab kuch. (There are ups and dow, but she has made a brilliant film. Ups and downs do happens, but when the film will release, people will forget all the controversies)."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.