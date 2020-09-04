Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai feels like PoK' comment irks Renuka Shahane; Twitter war intensifies

Kangana Ranaut's comment that Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has not gone down well with actor Renuka Shahane. The latter called out Kangana Ranaut and sais that Mumbai was the city where Kangana's dream of becoming a Bollywood star was fulfilled.

While Renuka faced wrath from netizens, Kangana herself questioned Shahane is she was also 'waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of her meat'. Kangana also wrote, 'expected better from you', something which Renuka also used in her latest tweet.

Stating that Kangana's comparison was in bad taste, Renuka wrote, "Dear @KanganaTeam. I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you."

Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Renuka replied to Kangana's tweet which read, "Dear Renuka ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you."

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB September 3, 2020

After Kangana's tweet on Wednesday that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her, Renuka called the comparison 'appaling'. She mentioned. "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!"

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Kangana took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Her tweet read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

For the uninformed, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana recently in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."