Kangana Ranaut's message for Zaira Wasim: Fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower you, not disempower you

Kangana Ranaut opened up on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood films, which she was promoting her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya

Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from Bollywood movies earlier this month. Her sudden announcement came as a shock to many. The Dangal and Secret Superstar mentioned on her social media handles that she is quitting due to her religious beliefs.

The industry was divided over her decision on quitting movies. Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher expressed disappointment that she had to leave the industry, especially due to religious reasons. Kher even expressed that she might have been forced to do so, and there were some conspiracies around the same.

When the media caught up with Kangana Ranaut at the Judgementall trailer launch on Sunday, they asked the actress what does she think about the major decision taken by Zaira. Answering the question, Kangana said, "It should make you fulfill your life and if you think your life is already fulfilled, there's plenty of work around you. Try and help your family and friends. Kaveri is drying up. There's so much to do. So work and try and fulfill the environment around you. The essential fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower you, not disempower you."

Kangana Ranaut is known for having strong opinions over certain people. She does not hide when she hates a person, and often takes a dig on the people who try to pull her down, as per the actress' own words.