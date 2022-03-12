Kangana Ranaut's jaw-dropping photo in black shimmer dress goes viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut can make people drop jaws with her stylish looks. The ‘Queen’ actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, never fails to impress us with her fashion sense.

Kangana Ranaut is a trend-setter, she always stuns her fans with her outfits. Her recent photo that is going viral is giving us major fashion goals. The actress can be seen wearing a black shimmer dress in the photo. She looks elegant, confident in the photo.

Take a look:

Earlier, Kangana had questioned the box office collection of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ that features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She reacted to a blind item in a media report that claimed that the film's box-office figures might have been rigged.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, Kangana shared the blind article and wrote, "Achcha doodh mein paani to suna tha lekin paani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki…(We have heard about diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some compulsions)."

Adapted from one of the chapters of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and starring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal cameo, the biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has collected more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office and is close to touching the three-figure mark in Indian cinemas as well.

After the release, the 'Queen' actress targeted the box-office figures saying “Movie mafia mathematics" as she compared her own film's 'Manikarnika' collections with the Alia Bhatt-starrer and had written, "Movie mafia mathematics"… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the captive reality show 'Lock Upp' in her OTT debut. The show features thirteen celebrities locked up inside the jail fighting it out among themselves in interesting tasks to emerge as the winner.