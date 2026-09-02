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Kangana Ranaut reviews Hanuman Ansh, calls Neem Karoli Baba film 'satsang': 'Skip your therapy and go watch it'

Hanuman Ansh has turned out to be the most profitable film of 2026 as it has earned Rs 50 crore net against its budget of Rs 2 crore. Read on to know what Kangana Ranaut said about the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut reviews Hanuman Ansh, calls Neem Karoli Baba film 'satsang': 'Skip your therapy and go watch it'
Kangana Ranaut on Hanuman Ansh
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Multiple National Award-winning actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all praises for the recently released drama Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The Queen actress even asked the viewers to skip therapy and instead invest their time and money in witnessing the movie, which is successfully running in cinemas across India. Hanuman Ansh has turned out to be the most profitable film of 2026 as it has earned Rs 50 crore net against its budget of Rs 2 crore.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and uploaded a photo of Neem Karoli Baba, along with an appreciation note that read, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it." '

Hanuman Ansh has been receiving appreciation from all across, accompanied by a tremendous run at the ticket counters. Prior to Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also heaped praises on the film. The Fashion director praised the box office success of Hanuman Ansh, lauding director Vishal Chaturvedi, and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in the film.

Taking to his X handle, Bhandarkar wrote, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless. This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster."

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

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