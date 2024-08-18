'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Kangana Ranaut revealed why he chose not to star as a female lead in Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan films.

Kangana Ranaut opened up about not working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Kangana started her career in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster. She has been part of several successful films, but lately, she has delivered back-to-back flops.

Kangana will now be seen leading her own directorial Emergency, which is extremely crucial for her career. While promoting her film in the Raj Shamani podcast, Kangana shared the reason why she refused to star opposite the three Khans and even Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana asserted that the role of a heroine in their films is limited to a few scenes and songs, and she refused to be part of it because she wanted to set an example as an A-lister.

Kangana said, "I said no to their films because their films are the prototype of movies jaha heroine ke do scene aur ek gaana hota hai. So I said, I don't want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman, who is an A-lister, the top-most actor, and has not worked with Khans." The Queen actress further said, "I wanted to do best for women, who are going to come after me. No Khans can make you successful, no Kumar can make you successful, no Kapoor can make you successful." The viral clip shared on X ends with Kangana saying that she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's film. The Tanu Weds Manu actress further added, "I said no to Ranbir Kapoor’s films, I said no to Akshay Kumar’s films. I didn’t want to be the prototype that only a hero can make a heroine successful. Aisa nahi hai, you can be successful on your own as well. I set that example.”

Kangana Ranaut is been boycotted by Bollywood?

At the press conference of the Emergency trailer launch event, Actor-director-politician Kangana Ranaut said she has been "boycotted" by the Hindi film industry and it is not easy for people to stand with her, which is why those who supported her on the upcoming film Emergency are like gods and angels.

"Many people come as gods and angels. They see you through obstacles. I want to thank my cast. Everybody knows I've been boycotted by the industry. It's not easy to stand with me. It's not easy to do my film. And it's most definitely not easy to praise me but they have done all of it," Ranaut told reporters. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on September 6.

