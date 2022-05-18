Kangana Ranaut reveals why she attended Salman Khan's Eid party

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Salman Khan/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad, recently attended Salman Khan’s Eid party. This shocked everyone as Kangana Ranaut often says that she doesn't have friends in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the actress has revealed why she attended the event and has revealed that she is good friends with Salman Khan. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress stated, “It’s not like I don’t attend parties, I go where I want to. So, Salman is a very good friend of mine, and he called me to the party so I went. As simple as that.”

Earlier, the actress stated that he has no friends from the industry and therefore, she wouldn’t want anyone to come to her home. During an interview with Curly Tales, when Kangana was asked to name three Bollywood celebs who she would like to invite, she stated, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

Payal Rohatgi unfollows Kangana Ranaut after Munawar Faruqui wins show, slams Lock Upp team

One being asked if she has friends in the industry, she stated, “nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye.”

Recently, Kangana expressed her dissatisfaction with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in an interview when she was asked to react on Ajay's statement on 'Bollywood Bonhomie.' When asked if everyone supports each other, the actor gave a befitting reply. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar do not promote Kangana Ranaut's films, she promptly responded.