Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals she predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads, says 'some call it witchcraft..'

Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut revealed that she precited 'the doom of ex-Twitter heads.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut reveals she predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads, says 'some call it witchcraft..'
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has a history of speaking up on issues. No matter who it is, she is not afraid to express her opinions. The Dhaakad actress is currently in the spotlight because her supporters want Elon Musk to restore her Twitter account. After appreciating the people who are asking to do so, Kangana revealed that she precited 'the doom of ex-Twitter heads.' 

Taking to Instagram she wrote in her story “trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex twitter heads long ago..another prediction came true.” 

In another story, she wrote, “I always predict things that  are yet to happen in distant future..some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft..for how long we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this...it’s not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills.. Above all it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about.” 

Whats-App-Image-2022-10-29-at-8-01-12-AM

Whats-App-Image-2022-10-29-at-8-00-42-AM

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for seizing control of the microblogging site after her Twitter account was blocked last year. On Friday, Kangana shared a fan's message asking Elon Musk to restore the actor's account on her Instagram Stories.  

The post was first shared by the user, who uses the handle moron humour, on Twitter. They published screenshots of Kangana's blocked account and Donald Trump's remark.  

The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."  

Sharing a screenshot, they wrote, "Hope your twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut." 

Also read: Kantara: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'an explosive experience'

Fans will see Kangana in the historical drama Emergency, where she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It's Kangana's first solo project as a filmmaker.   

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.