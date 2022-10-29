Kangana Ranaut reveals she predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads, says 'some call it witchcraft..'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has a history of speaking up on issues. No matter who it is, she is not afraid to express her opinions. The Dhaakad actress is currently in the spotlight because her supporters want Elon Musk to restore her Twitter account. After appreciating the people who are asking to do so, Kangana revealed that she precited 'the doom of ex-Twitter heads.'

Taking to Instagram she wrote in her story “trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex twitter heads long ago..another prediction came true.”

In another story, she wrote, “I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future..some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft..for how long we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this...it’s not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills.. Above all it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about.”

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for seizing control of the microblogging site after her Twitter account was blocked last year. On Friday, Kangana shared a fan's message asking Elon Musk to restore the actor's account on her Instagram Stories.

The post was first shared by the user, who uses the handle moron humour, on Twitter. They published screenshots of Kangana's blocked account and Donald Trump's remark.

The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."

Sharing a screenshot, they wrote, "Hope your twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut."

Fans will see Kangana in the historical drama Emergency, where she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It's Kangana's first solo project as a filmmaker.