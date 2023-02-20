Kangana Ranaut reveals she 'bunked classes to do photo shoots,' shares unseen childhood photos

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dropped some unseen photos from her childhood and also narrated an untold story from her life. It all started when a fan page on Twitter shared a photo of little Kangana standing in her school uniform with another friend. The user appreciated younger Kangana's confidence in posing for the photo and called her 'born with swag.'

The netizen shared the photo with the caption, "She has born with swag. At this age normal people's like us even shy from camera but legend like her giving dashing pose."

Kangana noticed the post. She liked it, and also quote tweeted by sharing more pictures of her younger self. While sharing the photos, she also revealed that the actress used to bunk classes to do photo shoots, and one of the photographers in her locality, Sharma uncle, used to display her picture in her store. Kangana wrote, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it."

Several netizens started commenting on her photos, and they liked her confidence. A user wrote, "Once a Fashionista, Always a Fashionista! Sassy since Birth." Another user wrote, "Queen you slay in everything you did and is doing and will do no doubt about it." A netizen commented, "You are queen i mean it i don't many followers but I like you always if you have time please reply."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen making her directorial debut with Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. She will also be seen in Tejas.