Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kangana Ranaut reveals she 'bunked classes to do photo shoots,' shares unseen childhood photos

Kangana Ranaut dropped never seen before photos from her childhood and also narrated an untold story from her early life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut reveals she 'bunked classes to do photo shoots,' shares unseen childhood photos
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dropped some unseen photos from her childhood and also narrated an untold story from her life. It all started when a fan page on Twitter shared a photo of little Kangana standing in her school uniform with another friend. The user appreciated younger Kangana's confidence in posing for the photo and called her 'born with swag.'

The netizen shared the photo with the caption, "She has born with swag. At this age normal people's like us even shy from camera but legend like her giving dashing pose." 

Here's the photo

Kangana noticed the post. She liked it, and also quote tweeted by sharing more pictures of her younger self. While sharing the photos, she also revealed that the actress used to bunk classes to do photo shoots, and one of the photographers in her locality, Sharma uncle, used to display her picture in her store. Kangana wrote, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it." 

Here are the childhood memories of Kangana 

Several netizens started commenting on her photos, and they liked her confidence. A user wrote, "Once a Fashionista, Always a Fashionista! Sassy since Birth." Another user wrote, "Queen you slay in everything you did and is doing and will do no doubt about it." A netizen commented, "You are queen i mean it i don't many followers but I like you always if you have time please reply." 

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen making her directorial debut with Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. She will also be seen in Tejas. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.