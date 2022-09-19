Kangana Ranaut reveals relatives called her Indira Gandhi in childhood as she shares throwback pictures

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is soon going to portray former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency which the Dhaakad actress is also directing. The political drama features several other actors portraying historical figures such as Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw.



On Sunday, September 18, Kangana shared throwback pictures from her childhood showing her uncanny resemblance with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Taking to her Instagram stories, the National Award-winning actress treated fans with two cute photos from her childhood.



In the first picture, the Queen actress was seen wearing a school dress but the spotlight was on her short curly hair. Sharing the same, she wrote, "It's uncanny growing up many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hairstyle #emergency". In the second image, cute young Kangana struck a pose by looking at the camera with big eyes and curly hair resembling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Along with the second photo, the Gangster actress wrote, "I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do hair cut that I liked it short... this inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi... #emergency."





Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time for the political drama, Kangana said to ANI, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."



Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial project. For Manikarnika, the actress shared the directing credits with Krish Jagarlamudi, a popular Telugu film director who had earlier only helmed a single film in his career, Akshay Kumar starrer Gabbar Is Back in 2015.