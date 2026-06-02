Kangana Ranaut reveals PM Narendra Modi inspired her to name 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata', but title was registered with this actor, here's how she got it

Kangana Ranaut revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired her to name her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, and also revealed how she got the title, which was registered by another actor.

Kangana Ranaut will soon be bringing the brave, heroic saga of unsung heroes with her Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata. The movie is based on the courageous nurses of Cama Hospital, who saved over 400 lives during the horrific night of the 26/11 Mumbai Attack. Do you know that the film had another title? On Tuesday, the team launched the trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata and then interacted with the media. Kangana, who's also the producer of the film, revealed that she was highly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts, which inspired her to name the film. But the title was registered with another actor. How did she get that title? Kangana revealed it all.

The original of the film was...

During the press conference, Kangana revealed that when she got the script, the title of the movie was 'Nurses of Cama'. However, Kangana decided to change the title, which was already registered to another actor.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata was registered with...

Kangana went on to reveal that the title was registered with John Abraham. When she decided to get the title, John gave it easily, leaving her impressed by the hunk's generosity. Kangana praised John and said, "Main suna tha ki bahut din lag jaate hai to get the title from someone. But maine bas ek phone kiya tha, aur unhone (John) mujhe title de diya."

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How PM Narendra Modi inspired Kangana Ranaut?

A journalist asked Kangana if she's planning to show her film to PM Modi, and she replied, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata jo naam hai, woh humare PM ne 2025 mein humare jo labourers hai (unko diya tha). Jo specially-abled hai unhone unka naam divyangjan rakha. Vidhwa ko ki jo Vidhwa Yojna hoti hai, usse badal ke Kalyani Yojna rakha. Jo workers hote hai, sculptures hote hai, unka naam vishwakarma rakha. Unhone humare labourers hai unhe Bharat Bhhaya Viddhata bulaya. Toh yeh baat hume bahut chui, aur isi liye hume yeh title chaiye tha (The title 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata' was bestowed by our Prime Minister upon our laborers in 2025. He designated those who are specially-abled as "Divyangjan." He renamed the scheme for widows—previously known simply as the "Widow Scheme"—to the "Kalyani Yojana." He referred to workers and sculptors as "Vishwakarma." And he addressed our laborers as "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata." This gesture touched us deeply, and that is precisely why we desired this title)."

Also read: Viral video: Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Ranveer Singh 'being banned' by FWICE: 'Jab aapki haisiyat badti hai, toh dushman badhte hai'

She further added, "Abhi Rekha (Gupta) didi, Delhi CM jo hai, unse maine baat ki hai. Woh film dekh rahi hai 9th June ko. We want women to step forward and watch our film. Eventually, it's the story of every Indian. If PM Modi watches this film, it will send out a good message. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata will be released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.