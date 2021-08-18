Kangana Ranaut reveals her Instagram account is hacked, calls it ‘big international conspiracy'

Kangana Ranaut has already expressed her dissatisfaction with social media networks. She was removed from Twitter for breaching the platform's Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policies on multiple occasions.

The actress then began to become more active on Instagram, but she is now dealing with a new problem.

Someone is attempting to hack the actress's account, according to her. She used her sister's phone to post a story from her own account.

She wrote, “Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

"Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."

Take a look at her story-

Recently Kagana talked about exposing ‘bullywood’ after Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case. She wrote, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a post of Raj Kundra’s arrest with the caption, “This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru.. we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip".

On the work front, She has ‘Dhaakad’ as her upcoming flick. Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and ‘Emergency’.