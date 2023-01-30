Search icon
Kangana Ranaut responds to Urfi Javed's 'Hindu actors, Muslim actors' comment, shares request for PM Narendra Modi

Kangana Ranaut replied to Urfi Javed's comment about actors being divided on the basis of religion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Urfi Javed-Kangana Ranaut

After Urfi Javed slammed Kangana Ranaut for dividing art based on religion, the latter replied. After taking a jibe at SRK's Pathaan's box office collection multiple times, Kangana stated that Bollywood is trying to spread Hindu hate. She also claimed that Muslim actors are being admired by Indians, and that's the greatness of this country.  

Urfi took her thoughts to Twitter and wrote, "Oh my gosh! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors." 

Here's Urfi's tweet

Urfi's tweet caught Kangana's attention, and she replied back. In her tweet, she also included PM Narendra Modi, and wrote, "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?" 

Here's Kangana's reply

Earlier in the morning, Urfi Javed criticised Kangana Ranaut for comparing herself with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's comeback actioner Pathaan is breaking records continuously, and the film has already become a global success. However, Kangana Ranaut took multiple jibes at the film and the public's reception of it. 

Last week, Kangana interacted with the media and said that film like Pathaan should work. The next day, Kangana took her thoughts to Twitter, and wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan." 

Urfi Javed, who is an admirer of SRK, took Kangana's tweet and criticised her saying, "What the (wide eyes emoji). Please don't compare yourself to SRK. At least he doesn't play religion card." In another story, Urfi attacked Kangana and stated that she is hinting to watch her movies, as she is not Muslim. Urfi shared a tweet of Kangana, and wrote, "Not able to like comprehend the purpose of this tweet, she is saying watch my movie, coz I am not Muslim. Wow." Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The film will also mark Kangana's debut as a director. 

