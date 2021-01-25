Kangana Ranaut responds to Swara Bhasker's 'I love you' reply on 'class-crass' meme

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker got into a Twitter banter after the former shared a 'class-crass' meme. In the meme, both the actors were compared for their looks wearing similar attire - a golden saree and a white blouse. After Swara replied to Kangana on the meme, the Queen actor has now responded to the tweet. Bhasker had written 'I love you' to Ranaut, and the latter also took it sportingly.

Kangana tweeted, "Haha you troll me all the time today I thought Chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn’t forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon Xxx."

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier Kangana had tweeted, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh @ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye ..." To which Swara replied, "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you :)"

Take a look at it below:

Earlier, on being quizzed if a 'great artist is a great human being', Swara replied, "I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it."

Meanwhile, Kangana and Swara have shared screen space in Aanand L Rai directorial Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).