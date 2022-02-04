Kangana Ranaut's reply on being asked if she considers Karan Johar competition is savage

Kangana Ranaut is well-known for grabbing headlines for both good and bad reasons. On the one hand, the actress is appreciated for her film performances, while on the other hand, she is frequently involved in controversies.

Kangana will now make her digital debut on Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp.'

Given that many Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar have already hosted reality programmes, who she took inspiration from and who she considered competition was one of the questions addressed at the launch event of 'Lock Upp' by Indianexpress.com.

Kangana said that she does not require inspiration, particularly when it comes to reality shows. According to her, on these shows, you have to be yourself, and it's not in her character to attempt to copy someone. 'No, never, it's below my dignity,' she added.

For the unversed, 'Lock Upp' appears to be an entertaining captive reality programme with all the ingredients to keep you riveted to your seat. The perfect blend of entertainment features a daring celebrity host, engaging assignments, dramatic fights, and an eclectic mix of contestants who will do anything to continue living in jail.

Ekta R. Kapoor and Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Media, named Kangana Ranaut as the presenter of this first-of-its-kind format during the press conference.

ALTBalaji's team also stated that the world's first fantasy metaverse game based on a reality show will be released. This game, which is one of a kind and will be offered for the first time in India, will be introduced with ‘Lock Upp’, where viewers may play real games and earn real money.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will webcast the show 24 hours a day, seven days a week on their own platforms, allowing viewers to interact directly with the competitors. The audience will be able to punish or reward their preferred participants, as well as play 'Khabri' on some of them.