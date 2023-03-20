Kangana Ranaut recalls when 'mafia' tried to jail her over ‘love affair’ as she reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet on love

Kangana Ranaut/File Photo

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is quite active on Twitter. The actress keeps sharing her views on the social media platform and recently, she reacted to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s tweet about love. In her tweet, the actress hinted at her love affair with Hrithik Roshan.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet about ‘falling in love’ and her response made everyone question her definition of love. Elon Musk tweeted a picture that read, “falling in love hits different when you know they’re paid actor sent by CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government.”

I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… https://t.co/AwnEb2n5Ja — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2023

Kangana Ranaut re-shared his tweet and said, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair...”After her tweet, fans were seen questioning her about her definition of love and she replied, “Love is of many kinds 1) Love for parents, siblings, pets, relatives/friends ( transactional) 2) Sexual /passionate love (transactional) 3) Spiritual love /divine love (nontransactional) no giver or taker, both become one. First two everyone knows the last one is not for everyone.”

Netizens were quick to react as soon as Kangana Ranaut reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet and called them ‘clowns.’ One of the comments read, “U both are interesting clowns to watch out for on Twitter.” Another comment read, “What love affair? Never seen anyone accepting to be in love with you.” Another user wrote, “Hritik Roshan says thanks to you.”

Kangana Ranaut alleged that she and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan were in a relationship in 2016 and claimed that they both went on various trips together. Both actors eventually filed lawsuits against each other. However, Hrithik Roshan maintained a silence on the topic for two years and then issued a statement saying, “I choose to be on a path of creativity, productivity, and constructive work. Anything that isn't in alignment with that, I tend to ignore, sidestep and treat it as a distraction. I believe that ignorance, non-reaction, and staying on the path of dignity is the best way to discouragé any persistent unwanted intrusions. But Just like a nagging health issue sometimes ignored can turn malignant, this situation for me has unfortunately turned malignant.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik among others and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2023. The actress also has Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu in the pipeline.

