Kangana Ranaut recalls partying during the 26/11 terror attack: ‘We were dancing and having fun'

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was attending a party with fellow strugglers when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt informed them about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and urged everyone to leave immediately.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a personal memory from the night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while launching the trailer of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in Mumbai.

During the event, a journalist asked the cast and crew where they were when news of the attacks first broke. Recalling the shocking evening, Kangana said she was attending a house party with friends and fellow actors from the Vishesh Films circle when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt alerted them about the unfolding tragedy.

According to Kangana, actress Shahana Goswami had recently moved into a new home in Yari Road and had invited friends over for a gathering. The actress remembered that everyone was busy dancing and enjoying themselves when Mahesh Bhatt arrived and asked them to turn on the television.

Kangana said the atmosphere changed instantly as news channels began reporting terrorist attacks across Mumbai. Unsure of how serious the situation was, the group reportedly debated whether to continue the party or head home. She added that Mahesh Bhatt strongly advised everyone to leave, following which the gathering came to an end.

Reflecting on the incident, Kangana said the memory remains vivid even today and noted that if Bhatt had not informed them, they may not have learned about the attacks until much later.

Actress Girija Oak, who was also present at the trailer launch, shared her own recollection of the night. She revealed that she was attending a film premiere at a multiplex in Versova when the screening was abruptly halted and attendees were asked to leave after news of the attacks emerged.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is inspired by real events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and highlights the courage shown by hospital staff during one of the darkest chapters in the city's history.