FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention ahead of Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Tu samjha? Nahi, tu nahi samjha’

Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention

Twisha Sharma Case: Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Jailed As Prisoner 71 In Bhopal

Twisha Sharma Case: Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Jailed As Prisoner 71 In Bhopal

'Baniyan phen ke mandir': Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit

Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut recalls partying during the 26/11 terror attack: ‘We were dancing and having fun'

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was attending a party with fellow strugglers when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt informed them about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and urged everyone to leave immediately.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recalls partying during the 26/11 terror attack: ‘We were dancing and having fun'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a personal memory from the night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while launching the trailer of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in Mumbai.

During the event, a journalist asked the cast and crew where they were when news of the attacks first broke. Recalling the shocking evening, Kangana said she was attending a house party with friends and fellow actors from the Vishesh Films circle when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt alerted them about the unfolding tragedy.

According to Kangana, actress Shahana Goswami had recently moved into a new home in Yari Road and had invited friends over for a gathering. The actress remembered that everyone was busy dancing and enjoying themselves when Mahesh Bhatt arrived and asked them to turn on the television.

Kangana said the atmosphere changed instantly as news channels began reporting terrorist attacks across Mumbai. Unsure of how serious the situation was, the group reportedly debated whether to continue the party or head home. She added that Mahesh Bhatt strongly advised everyone to leave, following which the gathering came to an end.

Reflecting on the incident, Kangana said the memory remains vivid even today and noted that if Bhatt had not informed them, they may not have learned about the attacks until much later.

Actress Girija Oak, who was also present at the trailer launch, shared her own recollection of the night. She revealed that she was attending a film premiere at a multiplex in Versova when the screening was abruptly halted and attendees were asked to leave after news of the attacks emerged.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is inspired by real events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and highlights the courage shown by hospital staff during one of the darkest chapters in the city's history.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did RBI sell USD 12 billion worth of gold to support Forex reserves? Centre govt reacts
Did RBI sell USD 12 billion worth of gold to support Forex reserves?
Kangana Ranaut recalls partying during the 26/11 terror attack: ‘We were dancing and having fun'
Kangana Ranaut recalls partying during the 26/11 attack: ‘We were dancing'
21 killed in fire at south Delhi restaurant; PM Modi, CM Rekha Gupta offer condolences
21 killed in fire at south Delhi restaurant; PM Modi, CM Rekha offer condolences
Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention ahead of Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Tu samjha? Nahi, tu nahi samjha’
Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention
8th Pay Commission: Who will benefit and what changes can employees expect? 10 key questions answered
8th Pay Commission: Who will benefit and what changes can employees expect?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement