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Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster, says she was ‘heartbroken’ when they asked, 'what will society say?’

Kangana Ranaut recalled that after her debut movie, she stopped asking for reviews from her parents, and it's because of how they reacted to her bold scenes from Gangster.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 10:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster, says she was ‘heartbroken’ when they asked, 'what will society say?’
Kangana Ranaut, a still from Gangster (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut took a ride down memory lane, recalling how she earned recognition and changed the viewpoint of her parents about her career. Kangana had made her own way, striving through various challenges, taking some bold choices, and living life with devil-may-care. However, she developed the attitude over time, and the first biggest challenge she faced was the perception of her parents for her career choices, especially after watching bold scenes in her debut film Gangster. 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on her mangalsutra look, reveals if she got married secretly: 'What's the big deal'

Kangana on her parents' reactions to her bold scenes in Gangster

Kangana will soon be seen in her production, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and to promote her film, she joined in a conversation with Siddharth Aalambayan. Kangana admitted that after watching Gangster, her father gave no response at all. She asked her mother, "Did you not understand anything? How did you find my film?" She replied, "No, in our society, you are so young, you are underage, and they made you do such scenes." Kangana further asked her mother, "Out of the entire film, did you only see those scenes?" Kangana admitted she was 'seriously heartbroken' by how her parents perceived the film.

Sharing their concerns, the Queen actress added, "They were thinking, ‘What will society say? What kind of films is our daughter doing?’ After that, I decided that I would never expect any review of my films from my parents because they had never really watched films." 

When the National Award win changed Kangana's parents' perception

Kangana revealed that when she got her first National Award, that's when her parents started acknowledging her career. She said, "When I received the National Award, they were very happy. They felt that their daughter had been honoured by the President. That was a turning point for them. And after I received the Padma Shri, that became an even bigger turning point. They felt that even by doing such films, people can receive civilian honours, whether those films are about women's empowerment or anything else." Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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