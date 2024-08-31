Twitter
Bollywood

'He is very...': Kangana Ranaut recalls Koffee With Karan episode, says Karan Johar will play this role in her biopic

In her recent interview for promoting Emergency, Kangana Ranaut recalled her Koffee With Karan episode telecast in 2017. She also called Karan Johar "snooty and classist."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, to promote their historical drama Rangoon. The actress had then called the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director "the flagbearer of nepotism" and "movia mafia." In a recent interview, Kangana recalled her Koffee With Karan episode.

During the same Koffee With Karan episode, Kangana had thanked Karan for mocking her and her English, as she had said that his taunts were the driving force in her life and encouraged her to do better. She had also stated that if a biopic is made on her life, Karan would play a sterotypical villain, a movie mafia who is the flagbearer of nepotism and can't tolerate outsiders. 

When Kangana was reminded of her old statement in her recent interview with The Lallantop, the actress started laughing and said, "Ab toh mere biopic mein bade level pe, bade wale villain honge. Ye chote, mote villain nahi. Local nahi, isko abhi chota villain banayenge. Ab achche, bade bade villain ayenge mere life mein (Karan Johar is just a local villain. If my biopic is made now, there will be a bigger villain. Karan is a local villain, he will just play a small villain. There are bigger villains in my life now)."

The Panga actress further shared what happened backstage during that episode as she stated, "Usko pata hai, uski kartoote hi aisa hain, usko pata hai (He knows exactly what he does, he knows everything). He is very snooty, very classist. He was taken aback that I gave it back to him."

Meanwhile, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency. She portrays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Emergency, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 6, marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi. The upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik.

READ | Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
