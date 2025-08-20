Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods: 'One day, I woke up and…'

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision
BOLLYWOOD
Kangana Ranaut recalled how her mother became upset when she didn’t get her periods at the same age as her friends.
Kangana Ranaut recently shared some personal memories from her childhood, talking about growing up in a patriarchal family and her experience with menstruation.
The actress recalled how her mother became upset when she didn’t get her periods at the same age as her friends. Speaking to Hauterrfly, Kangana said, “All my friends got their periods between classes 6 and 9, and I was still waiting. This worried my mother. At the time, I was obsessed with my dollhouse. One day, my mom got extremely angry: ‘Already her period is delayed, and she is still obsessed with her dolls.’ She threw them away, thinking they were the reason for the delay.”
The actress described her first period as a frightening moment. “One day, I woke up and everything around me had blood on it. I was horrified, while my mother was happy that I had finally started menstruating,” she shared.
Kangana also opened up about a family tragedy. She revealed that her parents’ first child, a baby boy, died just ten days after birth due to what they believed was hospital negligence. “After that, my grandmother took over and declared that none of us would be born in a hospital. After this incident, my mother conceived three more times and my aunt twice, and all of us were born in the same house, in the same room. Hospitals were banned for us,” she said.
On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While the film struggled at the box office, her performance received appreciation.