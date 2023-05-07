Kangana Ranaut recalls her struggling days, reveals she tore ticket and refused to go Delhi: 'Neecha dikhate rehte...'

A still of Kangana Ranaut

Actrees-producer Kangana Ranaut recalled her struggle and revealed that during her modelling day, she was humiliated by her agency. Kangana left her home in Himachal Pradesh to follow her dreams and picked up modelling assignments to sustain herself in Delhi.

As per the report of Hindustan Time, in a recent interview, Kangana was asked if she had been to Mumbai before becoming an actress. Kangana recalled that after leaving Himachal she studied in Chandigarh and came to Delhi for a few years. She further added, "I came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment, and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi) I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don't want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai, kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me neecha dikhate rehte they (I don't want to work there because I was humiliated at the agency).”

Kangana remembered that she was mocked for her height. "Unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5'11 to 6 ft ki height chaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5'7 ki height hai. Main sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they 'aaj bhi kaam nahi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling mein' (They used to believe that to become a ramp model in Delhi, an average height of 5'11-6 ft was considered. I was 5'7. I used to be seated idle throughout the day, and they used to mock me saying that I am good for nothing)." Kangana further revealed that she started getting catalogue shoots and ads where she had to stand behind others. Kangana revealed that her first visit to Mumbai was for a catalogue shoot of a saree, and she never left.

After deciding to stay in Mumbai, Kangana started auditioning for the roles. Kangana made her Bollywood debut in Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja-starrer Gangster. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The film also marks her directorial debut. She will also be seen in Tejas and Chandramukhi 2.