BOLLYWOOD
Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold and honest nature, shared how she struggled with uncertainty and self-doubt when she first arrived in the city, facing many challenges during her initial years.
Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party MP, currently being praised for her role in Emergency. The actress recently opened up about her tough early days in Mumbai.
Kangana, known for her bold and honest nature, shared how she struggled with uncertainty and self-doubt when she first arrived in the city, facing many challenges during her initial years. She entered the Bollywood industry with her first film, Gangster, in 2006, directed by Anurag Basu in which she starred alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja.
But prior to acting, Kangana had worked as a model. While recalling her struggles, Kangana at India TV Conclave talked about the challenges she had to face and said, "It never felt like I should just go back home. After I left home, I was wandering, I was modelling, trying to do something, and that time was extremely difficult. I had no idea if I would ever make something of myself in life."
At a young age, Kangana left her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and started her career in modeling before venturing into Bollywood. The uncertainty of the film industry and the absence of a clear path made her journey even more challenging.
The actress added, "Before I got Gangster, I kept giving auditions, but I was 99 per cent convinced that I would just die or disappear in the crowd, like someone who was never noticed. I couldn't wrap my head around what I was doing... where I was doing it... there wasn’t even a system where you could take an exam and get through."
Kangana also mentioned how that tough period in her life forced her to mature much quicker than her peers and added, "That phase and the age I was at made me mature very quickly. I started reading a lot of books, philosophies, and sad poetry at that time. Given the circumstances I was in, I was convinced that I would not make it in this life."
Over time, Kangana has emerged as one of the most celebrated and controversial figures in the industry, recognized for her bold opinions and impactful performances.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which recently premiered on an OTT platform. The film marked her directorial debut, and she also portrayed the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.
