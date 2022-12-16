Kangana Ranaut recalls acid attack on sister Rangoli Chandel, says 'she had to go through 52 surgeries..'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In response to an acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood, Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the trauma suffered by her sister Rangoli Chandel and how she herself was afraid. The actor claimed that whenever a stranger passed her, she used to conceal her face.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.... We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers...”

Rangoli is now married and has PrithviRaj, a boy, who is five years old. She had third-degree burns at the time of the incident and was 21 years old. Her breast had been seriously harmed, one ear had melted away, one eye had lost its eyesight, and half of Rangoli's face had been burned, according to Kangana.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to make Twitter comeback soon? Elon Musk's recent moves give hint

Currently, Kangana is working on the final schedule of her movie Emergency. She both directs and performs the part of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik also appear in the movie. She has Tejas scheduled for release as well. The film she is producing, Tiku Weds Sheru, will debut the following year.