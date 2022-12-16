Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut recalls acid attack on sister Rangoli Chandel, says 'she had to go through 52 surgeries..'

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the trauma suffered by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recalls acid attack on sister Rangoli Chandel, says 'she had to go through 52 surgeries..'
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In response to an acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood, Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the trauma suffered by her sister Rangoli Chandel and how she herself was afraid. The actor claimed that whenever a stranger passed her, she used to conceal her face. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.... We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers...” 

Rangoli is now married and has PrithviRaj, a boy, who is five years old.   She had third-degree burns at the time of the incident and was 21 years old. Her breast had been seriously harmed, one ear had melted away, one eye had lost its eyesight, and half of Rangoli's face had been burned, according to Kangana. 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to make Twitter comeback soon? Elon Musk's recent moves give hint

Currently, Kangana is working on the final schedule of her movie Emergency. She both directs and performs the part of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik also appear in the movie. She has Tejas scheduled for release as well. The film she is producing, Tiku Weds Sheru, will debut the following year. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ghattamaneni Krishna death: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Kamal Haasan mourn loss of Mahesh Babu's father
Meet Shahneel Gill, gorgeous sister of Star Indian batsman Shubman Gill
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Two civilians killed, one injured as Army sentry opens fire in Rajouri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.