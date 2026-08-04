Kangana Ranaut reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over 'obscene, vulgar' remarks at Trisha Krishnan

Kangana Ranaut backed the police action against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged double-meaning remark linked to Trisha Krishnan, calling his detention a "good precedent". The controversy erupted after his Cauvery speech sparked outrage, leading to an FIR and his detention.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday came out in support of the police action against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over remarks widely interpreted as targeting actor Trisha Krishnan. Her reaction came hours after Tamil Nadu Police detained the Leader of the Opposition from his Chennai residence over comments made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister Vijay, had filed complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women, following which an FIR was registered.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana said there was no place for "filthy abuses, double-meaning obscene and vulgar jokes" in a civilised society and described Stalin's detention as a "good precedent". The BJP MP and actor wrote, "Public display of filthy abuses, double-meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence; he might be out on bail by now, but it is a good precedent."

What was Udhayanidhi Stalin's double-meaning remark about Trisha?

During the rally, Udhayanidhi was addressing the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute and accused the state government of failing to protect Tamil Nadu's interests. Speaking in Tamil, he said, "Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK." As the speech progressed, members of the crowd began chanting Trisha's name amid ongoing speculation about her reported relationship with Vijay.

Pausing briefly, Udhayanidhi smiled and remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before insisting he was referring to the Cauvery river. However, the statement was widely interpreted by political rivals and social media users as a vulgar double entendre aimed at both the actress and the CM Vijay, triggering widespread backlash and ultimately leading to police action.

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