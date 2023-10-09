Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

Read on to know why multiple National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut must thank PM Narendra Modi for Tejas.

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's next film Tejas was launched on Sunday, October 8. She plays Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer in the aerial action thriller, also starring Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles. Tejas releases in cinemas on October 27.

"Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahin" - A line from the film, which was also used in the teaser, has gone viral on the internet. On Sunday, a Twitter user shared an old video in which PM Narendra Modi can be heard saying, "Agar koi Bharat ko chhede toh Bharat usse chhodta bhi nahi hai", and wrote, "Don't forget to give credit to #Modiji as a dialogue writer for #Tejas". The multiple National Award-winning actress replied to him and wrote, "Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai (The credit is definitely due)."

Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai https://t.co/qqc7o0No5t — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2023

The official description of the film under its official trailer video on YouTube reads, "Tejas is the story of the courageous female IAF officer - Tejas Gill, who’s determined to safeguard the nation at all costs. It’s India’s first air action film which also showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet - Tejas. With the motto of ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge, Toh Chhodenge Nahi’, the makers of Uri are set to bring another ultimate patriotic film."

The upcoming aerial actioner is produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively.



