Kangana Ranaut calls Qatar Airways CEO 'idiot of a man' while reacting to spoof video, later deletes post

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slams Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker over the ongoing #BoycottQatarAirways controversy on Instagram. Kangana on Wednesday shared screenshots of the viral video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker's interview, where he is seen mocking an Indian guy Vashudev for starting the '#BycottQatarAirways' trend on Twitter after Qatar stood against India for the ongoing Nupur Sharma controversy.

"This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man mocking his insignificance and the place in the world...Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be...remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal..." Kangana wrote on her Instagram story sharing Akbar al Baker's still from the interview. Not just that, many Indians are also in support of Baker's condemning statement for Vashudev.

Kangana in another story slammed Al Baker's Indian supporters calling them 'Bojh on this country'. "All so called Indians who are cheering for this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh on this overpopulated country," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kangana deleted both stories within 2 hours.

A spoof video of Akbar Al Baker's recent interview with Aljazeera is getting viral over social media in which he mocked Indian Guy Vashudev for spreading '#BycottQatarAirways' with the wrong spelling trend on Twitter.

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back" Baker said in the Interview.

Vashudev while sharing his video wrote 'bycott' due to which he suffered a lot of backlash from Baker's Indian supporters. "This is a special kind of boycott because it is b-y-c-o-t-t. Vashudev Habibi, we are willing to give you one whole plane to make your TikTok videos or maybe we can give you two litres of petrol free," Baker added to his statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in the film Dhaakad and now she has Tejas and Emergency in her pipeline.