Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of marrying Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP: 'No dignity for women'

Kangana Ranaut slammed viral rumours about marrying Rahul Gandhi, calling them fake and criticising the spread of misinformation.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to viral claims suggesting she made a controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi. The rumours alleged that she said she would marry him if he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, which she has now firmly denied.

Addressing the issue on her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 4), Kangana dismissed the reports as false and expressed her anger over the way such narratives are spread. She wrote, “How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading this fake news.”

The clarification came after several social media posts and entertainment pages circulated the claim, leading to widespread reactions online. While some users treated it as a joke, others questioned its authenticity and criticised how quickly unverified statements gain traction.

So far, no credible interview or reliable source has backed the claim. Despite that, the rumour sparked debates, memes, and mixed reactions across platforms, with some mocking the statement and others defending Kangana.

This isn’t the first time Kangana has publicly spoken against Rahul Gandhi. In April 2026, she had criticised one of his Lok Sabha speeches, saying it gave her a “headache” and calling it a “nuisance.” She had also compared his speeches to “magic shows” and “stand-up comedy,” and previously remarked that he needed “tuition” to better understand the economy.