Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the popular murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. She shared a strong message on her Instagram Stories, calling the incident "cruel, terrible, and above all, senseless."

Kangana wrote on Instagram, "How absurd is this!! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover."

She added, "How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb. Dumb people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society... We often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true. Intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you."

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went missing on May 23 while on their honeymoon in Sohra, located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls, while Sonam, 24, was still missing.

Meanwhile, after the big revelation in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, several details are coming up. Four people have been arrested in the case, including Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi. She was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya Police is on its way to formally arrest Sonam, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from UP's Ghazipur.

Reports suggest Raja did not want to go on honeymoon. Sonam forcibly booked tickets for him while she did not book the return tickets. Sonam's family was in a hurry for the wedding. Raja and Sonam got married through the Raghuvanshi app.

What is Raghuwanshi Rishtey App?

Raghuwanshi Rishtey app is a community-based matrimony app that connects the Raghuwanshi community worldwide. Users find Raghuwanshi brides and grooms on the platform. It includes profiles from all the Gotras of the Raghuwanshi Samaj. The app offers users to search for their desired life partner based on factors such as education, profession, age, and marital background.