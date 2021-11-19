Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws, calls it as 'Sad, shameful and absolutely unfair'

The queen of controversies, Kangana Ranaut is known for expressing her thoughts on various political and social issues. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the contentious farm laws on Friday morning, the Bollywood actress couldn't stop herself from voicing her opinions on the same.



Sharing a netizen's tweet on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”





In her second story, she indirectly compared PM Modi with India's former PM Indira Gandhi and shared her picture in her next story. “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (stick) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution… Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister", she wrote along with the photo. It is the 104th birth anniversary of the former PM today.







The Panga actor, in her next story, shared a tweet that read, " Shocked. This is a cowardly act. A humiliating defeat for development, for sense and sanity, for progress, for India. Narendra Modi joins the Opposition in taking us back decades. India has lost!"







Kangana was recently in the news when she received the prestigious Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this month. She had shared the picture from the ceremony on her Instagram account with the caption, " Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure

Thank you India for this gift".



PM Modi, on Friday morning, announced that his government will repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020. These laws have been a centre of discussions and debates since then. Farmers, mainly from the northern states in the country, have been protesting against these laws for over more than a year.