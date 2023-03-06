Search icon
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement against his wife Aaliya, says ‘silence does not always...'

Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on the statement issued by Nawazuddin Siddiqui against his estranged wife Aaliya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for quite a long time now because of his troubled marriage. The actor’s estranged wife Aaliya has put numerous allegations against the actor from not being there for the children to restricting her and her children inside his bungalow. After keeping quiet for a long time, the actor finally issued a statement on Monday dismissing all these allegations. Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Nawazuddin’s statement.

On Monday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a post on his Instagram and claimed that his estranged wife is using their children as scapegoats to entice more money from him. He also stated that Aaliya has made their children hostage and is not letting them attend school for the past 45 days. He mentioned in the caption, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." Many people came in support of the actor including one of the known names in the industry Kangana Ranaut, who took to her Instagram to appreciate the actor for finally speaking up.

Kangana shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Was much needed Nawazuddin Siddiqui saab, Silence does not always gives us peace. I am glad you issued this statement". For the unversed, Nawazuddin has acted in Kangana's home production film Tiku Weds Sheru. In the romantic drama, the actor is paired up with popular television actress Avneet Kaur. The film will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin tied the knot in 2009 and have two kids – son Yaani and daughter Shora. However, their marriage has been in trouble for a number of years with both parties having filed multiple cases against each other, alleging everything from abuse to defamation.

