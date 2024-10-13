Kangana Ranaut agrees to Konkana Sen Sharma's 'film industry discriminates on caste, class basis' remark.

Recently, Konkana Sen Sharma made a shocking statement about casteism and classism in the film industry. Now, agreeing to her statement, Kangana Ranaut added how people who ‘sabotage talented actors’ careers’ get respect in the film industry.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and sharing Konkana’s statement on film industry discriminating on the basis of caste and class, the actress penned a long note which read, “Sure and that jaati is if your ancestors were Pakistani refugees or pre-independence working in Pakistani brothels, or in the 80s friends with Hajimastan or Dawood and in contemporary times if you do drugs or other anti-national activities or be a part of movie mafia gang and sabotage talented artists careers then you will get all the respect, that’s the only upper caste they know and respect, rest all are outsiders (sic).”

Konkana Sen Sharma in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, said, “The film set, the film industry, is hugely hierarchical, not just on the lines of women but also along the lines of caste and class and of course, gender. It’s hugely problematic, patriarchal, regressive, hierarchical.” She further added that something as basic as food is served on the basis of one’s social standing and said, “I mean, even in terms of catering. Who is allowed to sit where? Who is allowed to eat what? Where are the bathrooms? What do people get away with?”

She also opened up on females on set being treated as furniture and said, “You now, if it’s not a very senior actor, like even a female person or the ADs, how they are treated in terms of… Their bodies are pushed. It’s the small things you see everywhere all the time. It’s very difficult to work in that environment. It’s difficult to witness it, so I can’t even imagine how difficult it must be to go through it.”

She also opened up on how there are several unreported incidents of sexual assault on sets in the film industry. This comes days after the Justice Hema Committee report exposed the mistreatment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

