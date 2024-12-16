"I have requested to meet PM Modi ji. I hope one day he will call me and I will meet him", Kangana Ranaut expressed her wish to meet the Prime Minister.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organised to celebrate the legendary filmmaker-actor's 100th birth anniversary. Now, in her latest interview, Kangana Ranaut reacted to this meeting in the context that she still hasn't got an opportunity to meet PM Modi, despite being a Member of Parliament and a BJP leader.

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana said, "I think our film industry needs guidance. This is soft power and it is underutilized. Today, be it PM Modi or our other guides or Information Broadcast Ministry or other programs, I have also been a part of the industry for 20 years. I think this industry is completely orphaned. Because they do not have guidance."

"Whether it is Jihadi agenda or Palestinian agenda, anyone can capture them. They have no guidance at all, they do not know where to go. They gave them some money and made them do anything anywhere. Dawood takes them to his parties. They often become targets of hawala and drugs. They are very vulnerable. They are given responsibilities. They are allowed to meet. They also feel that yes, we meet the Prime Minister. He looks after our work. He thinks about us", she further added.

Sharing that she is still waiting for her chance to meet PM Modi, Kangana concluded, "It is a very good step that they are looking at the mainstream. We do not get the same treatment as other industries. We make so many films, generate so much revenue. To be factual, yes, I have requested to meet PM Modi ji. I hope one day he will call me and I will meet him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The multiple National Award-winning actress portrays the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film, which also marks her solo directorial debut. After multiple delays, Emergency will finally release in theatres on January 17, 2025.

