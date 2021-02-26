Headlines

"Mera silly ex abhi bhi..." Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan recording statement in case filed against her

In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2021, 06:38 PM IST

On Friday, reacting to reports of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's summons to appear before the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday to record his statement in a case he registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two, the 'Dhaakad' star while addressing Roshan as her 'silly ex', wrote on Twitter that the 'War' actor is still stuck in the past. 

She wrote, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... (The world has moved far ahead, but my silly ex is stuck at a juncture where time can never go back)."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet here: 


For the uninitiated, in 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana had then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013). 

Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.

Roshan had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. 

However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan. In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

