Kangana Ranaut reacts to her controversial comments, calling Ranbir 'serial skirt chaser': 'Swami Vivekananda thodi..'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her past controversial comments, and even reacted to calling Ranbir Kapoor a 'serial skirt chaser'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A few years ago, Kangana Ranaut called Ranbir Kapoor a 'skirt chaser' and slammed the Animal actor on Twitter. The actress is still unapologetic about her comment. While promoting her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. In the promo, the host asked Kangana about her past controversial comments. 

In the teaser promo, the host asked Kangana, "You call Ranbir Kapoor a ‘serial 'skirt chaser'." Kangana replied with a laugh, “Aap toh aise bol rahe hai jaise wo Swami Vivekanand ho (You’re talking as though he is Swami Vivekananda).”

For the unversed, in August 2020, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on X that read, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dares call him a rapist, Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name calling is reserved only for extra-ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

When Kangana said that Ranbir requested Kangana to star in his film

In another recent interview, Kangana claimed that Ranbir came to her house and requested her to star in his film Sanju, but she rejected it. 

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the host asked the actor-turned-politician, if it becomes awkward for her to interact with people that she has publicly scorned, or turned down professionally. She said that she has rejected several film offers from the biggest stars, but that hasn’t affected their professional equation. Kangana asserted, "Ranbir himself came to my house, and said, ‘Sanju mein role kar le please’. I didn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean…" In another interview, Kangana claimed she was also offered Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. But she turned it down. 

Kangana's Emergency in trouble? 

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says the censor board has not given the certificate to her for the upcoming movie “Emergency” and hopes that it comes on time otherwise she is determined to fight for it and go to court for her movie.

Talking about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana told IANS: “Hopefully. My film got cleared from the censor. And the day we were about to get the certificate, a lot of people did a lot of drama.”

