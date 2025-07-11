Kangana Ranaut reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir controversy, says Punjabi singer has his 'own agenda': 'Poor soldiers, politicians have...'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, and asserted that film personalities do not align with having a sentiment of nation-building.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, stating that, unlike soldiers or politicians, people don't have a sentiment towards nation-building. Diljit Dosanjh has been under fire ever since he promoted his last release, horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, by sharing a video song on his social media, which featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Diljit's latest film had to skip national release due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in India, and since then, his sentiments towards the country have also been questioned. In the past few weeks, Diljit was mocked, trolled, and humiliated on social media, but the Punjabi singer-actor kept his head high and continued working on Border 2.

Kangana Ranaut on Diljit Dosanjh controversy

In a recent interview with Times Now, when Kangana was asked to share her opinion on Diljit and the whole controversy, the Queen actress blatantly said that every individual has their own agenda, which includes actors, cricketers, politicians and soldiers. She said, "I’ve said enough about these people. At the beginning of our conversation, I pointed out that we need to have a sentiment of nation-building — everybody is a stakeholder." Kangana emphasised that we lack a common feeling towards the nation. She asked why we don’t have that sentiment.

Diljit has his own agenda: Kangana Ranaut

Explaining it further, Kangana added, "Why is Diljit having his own path? Why should somebody else, cricketers, have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism. Somebody is having this, the poor soldier is having the path of nationalism, the poor politician is having the path of nationalism. Some genuinely have their own agenda."

Kangana and Diljit's bad history

This isn't the first time Kangana publicly spoke against Diljit. In 2020, Kangana and Diljit got into an ugly Twitter war during the farmers' protest. In a now-deleted tweet, Kangana also referred to him as 'bootlicker', called him 'Karan Johar ka paltu'.